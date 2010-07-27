Right Now, Nearly All Of Europe's Sovereign CDS Are Tightening

Right now, Europe’s sovereign CDS market is responding to the results of the continent’s banking stress tests by tightening. This is occurring besides a lack of confidence in the tests, and continuing worries that at some point, the banking system will be in need of further aid from either the EU-ECB or a sovereign state.



Note that Finland and the U.S. have widened.

From CMA Datavision:

Check out Niall Ferguson's guide to sovereign debt crises >

