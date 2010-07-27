Right Now, Nearly All Of Europe's Sovereign CDS Are Tightening

Gregory White

Right now, Europe’s sovereign CDS market is responding to the results of the continent’s banking stress tests by tightening. This is occurring besides a lack of confidence in the tests, and continuing worries that at some point, the banking system will be in need of further aid from either the EU-ECB or a sovereign state.

Note that Finland and the U.S. have widened.

From CMA Datavision:

EUR SOV CDS 726

Check out Niall Ferguson’s guide to sovereign debt crises >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.