Europe's Quantitative Easing Has Already Begun -- How Long Can Gold Stay Submerged?

The ECB is wasting no time turning on the printing press.



According to ForexLive, ECB bond buying has already gotten started. That was quick.

Meanwhile, you have to wonder about gold. It’s fallen sharply on the temporary re-emergence of stability. But over the long-term, the events of this weekend confirm that the only policy tool governments use anymore is printing money. How long can it stay submerged?

Photo: KITCO.com

