Europe’s Other Gigantic Bank Problem

One would think the following chart has a data error. Not so.



Europe is way over-banked and the chart illustrates the monumental task of recapitalizing some of their largest banks. The size of the largest four banking institutions in France, for example, represents over 300 per cent of the country’s GDP. The markets will monitor carefully the sovereigns’ incremental obligations of the new recapitalization plan. They need to be careful not to turn France into Ireland, for example, which will definitely be game over for the Euro. Stay tuned.

P.S. Long Swissie during a European banking crisis? No thanks!

(click here if chart is not observable)

