Europe's Only Hope Is That Old People Will Become Really, Really Productive

European economists are desperately looking for a way to dispute evidence of ageing workforces and economies in decline.



An idea offered by Dutch professor Jan Van Ours is that old people may be more productive than we expect.

Sure they run slower:

But they publish plenty of articles:

And they don’t peak in productivity until age 55 (although Ours admits that other studies differ on this):

Nah, we still think Europe is doomed to crisis after crisis after crisis.

