The REAL Eurozone Crisis Is About Much More Than Debt

Draghi told Wadhwa:

The second point is really…I think it's just the other way around. I think I did say something about this last time we had this press conference. We started thinking -- when the OMT was designed, we had the perception and the evidence that there were tail risks in the area; namely, that there was a bad equilibrium for certain countries in certain markets.

It means that expectations were self-feeding and would create, in the end, disruptive scenarios.

So, that's the case for the policymaker -- which in this case is the ECB -- to step in with the program.

But, at the same time, we shouldn't forget how these countries got into a bad equilibrium to begin with. Namely, bad policies -- or in some cases, no policies at all for a long period of time, while the rest of the world was changing, completely.

So, the first conclusion was that any monetary policy would have no effect if the other policies wouldn't change. That's why conditionality is so important.

It's actually -- as I said at the beginning -- what makes the monetary policy effective, and it's what protects the independence of the ECB.

So, it's not really -- I wouldn't, buy the example, the example you made, I think it's, it's really an integral part of this. The second quest--well, this was the second question, really. Thank you.