One Of Europe's Most Controversial VCs Explains What It's Like To Lose Everything

Enigmatic entrepreneur and investor Morten Lund took to the stage today at TechCrunch Disrupt London to explain what it’s like to go bankrupt and lose everything.

As TechCrunch reports, Lund invested millions in an attempt to set up a free newspaper in Denmark. That venture failed, and Lund lost his fortune. TechCrunch Editor-At-Large asked him what that felt like: “I lost everything, I had to give up my art collection and my cars.”

After he went bankrupt, Lund had time to look over his shareholder agreement, and he said that he realised “everything was sh*t.”

Now, Lund is back and investing in tech. But he’s not happy with the European startup scene: “Europe is a f**king recession. Everybody over 40 seems dull, they’re watching TV and eating doughnuts.”

When he’s not investing in new companies, Lund serves as the CEO of invoicing platform Tradeshift. But he’s not exactly the best person to spread the word about the company: “It’s super boring,” Lund said.

