Europe's Military Freeloaders: The 17 Countries Spending The Least On defence

Photo: flickr user: isafmedia

The U.S. may be pulling back troops from Europe, but it doesn’t appear countries there are ready to pick up the slack.Countries in the region spend well below what the U.S. spends annually on defence, even as a percentage of the GDP.



And they’re still cutting spending in an effort to trim budgets in the face of a regional sovereign debt crisis. France and the UK have even agreed to share aircraft carriers.

We’ve taken a look at how military spending compares to GDP across the region, finding the European countries that might end up freeloading on the defence budgets of others.

For reference, the US spends 5.25% of its GDP on the military. Oman spends 11.40% of its GDP, the highest in the world.

Data is from the CIA World Factbook, via GlobalSecurity.org

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.