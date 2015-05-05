Europe's growth forecasts just got a big boost -- and deflation is dead

The European Commission’s latest forecasts for growth and inflation are out — and for the first time in quite a while, they’re making for pleasant reading. Expectations for both are up, from anaemic levels.
Previously, the Commission had expected growth of 1.3% for the eurozone this year, and 1.9% next year — with inflation of -0.1% and 1.3% for the same years respectively.
Now it thinks the eurozone will see GDP rise by 1.5% this year and 2.1 in 2016, with inflation rates of 0.1% and 1.5%.
Greece’s forecast was slashed — with a 2.5% growth forecast for 2015 made in just February reduced to 0.5%.
Watch EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici’s press conference here.
NOW WATCH: Here’s what ‘Game of Thrones’ stars look like in real life
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.