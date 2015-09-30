Europe's 8 greatest military leaders of all time

Over centuries of inter-state conflict on the continent Europe has seen a number of remarkable military leaders come and go.

The common thread linking all those who reached the very top of that profession is a genius for tactics and an ability to adapt mid-way through a battle in order to secure victory.

From the ancient Greeks to the modern day, the tools of the game have changed dramatically but the aim remains the same for all great military commanders — to leave their mark on history.

Those that have succeeded leave behind not only the tales of extraordinary feats of bravery and skill, but also the tactical know-how passed down and used by future generations.

Of these, a few names stand out from the rest. These people helped shape the history of Europe in a way that few other individuals can claim.

