How Europe’s gas crisis could shatter a 700-year-old glass industry in Venice

Dylan Barth,Amelia Kosciulek

  • Glassblowers in Murano, an Italian island, have been creating works of art for over 700 years. 
  • But skyrocketing gas prices in Europe, due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have forced many artists to shut down their furnaces.
  • Some glassblowers are still working, determined to carry on the legacy of Murano glass.

 

