How Europe’s gas crisis could shatter a 700-year-old glass industry in Venice

- Glassblowers in Murano, an Italian island, have been creating works of art for over 700 years.
- But skyrocketing gas prices in Europe, due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have forced many artists to shut down their furnaces.
- Some glassblowers are still working, determined to carry on the legacy of Murano glass.
