Europe's first underwater museum looks incredible

British artist Jason deCaires Taylor created a new sculpture that pays tribute to Europe’s many migrants. The catch? The only way you can see it is to go under the ocean, as the piece is part of an underwater museum off the coast of Spain’s Canary Islands.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Chelsea Pineda

