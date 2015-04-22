Europe's eye-watering youth unemployment figures show how the bloc is still incredibly divided

Europe may finally be growing again, but the bloc’s structural problems — particularly the extreme economic divide between the “core” and “periphery” countries — hasn’t gone away.

That much is clear from the regional unemployment breakdown just released by Eurostat. Though unemployment overall fell in 2014, it’s still at alarmingly different levels in different nations.

Check out these figures on the regions with the highest and lowest youth unemployment rates in Europe:

The lowest is in Germany, at 3.7%. In fact, all but one of the lowest 10 is in Germany.

The second list shows that it’s not just Greece producing eye-watering youth unemployment numbers. Spain and Italy, Europe’s third and fourth biggest economies, both have regions where the number of 15-24s out of work and looking exceeds 50%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.