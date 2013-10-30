This Great Bubble Chart Shows How Europe's Major Cities Have Fared Since The Financial Crisis

Since the financial crisis, European cities in stronger nations — like Poland, Turkey, and Germany — have seen significant growth, while cities in beleaguered countries like Greece and Italy have remained stagnant.

“But the range of performance within each nation indicates the extent to which cities are managing national economic constraints in very different ways,” write the Centre for London’s Greg Clark and Tim Moonen in a new report on European cities.

“Since 2007, the most dynamic major European city has been Istanbul, which recorded 10% growth in jobs and in gross value added (GVA) in the past five years. Other stand out performers are Warsaw, which has recorded the fastest GVA growth among European capitals (+16% since 2007), and Stockholm, which has recorded very impressive job and GVA results despite already having had one of the highest employment and GDP per capita figures in the continent,” they wrote.

On the other end, Athens, Barcelona, and Naples have all floundered. Take a look at the chart from the report:

