These Are The Toughest Taxes For Europe's High Earners

Photo: Flickr rosefirerising

The way that countries tax their highest earners has become a controversial issue recently, with calls for a so-called “Buffet Tax” to hit the richest.If you earn a larger salary the unfortunate reality in most cases is you’re going to have to pay more taxes.



We’ve collected the data from all the EU countries to show you which ones have the meanest personal income tax on top earners.

To calculate this, we’ve taken the minimum amount you need to earn in order to be described as a top earner for tax purposes in each country. Then, we’ve deducted personal income tax. The lower the net amount, the tougher the tax.

What you see is that while tax rates may vary, the very definition of what is a “high earner” may have an even larger effect.

Maybe it’s time to start brushing up on your Slovakian…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.