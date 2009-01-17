Europe's Antitrust Time Warp: EU Investigating Bundling IE With Windows (MSFT)

This again? A European Union body (“DG Comp“) has notified Microsoft (MSFT) it considers the inclusion of the IE browser with Windows as stiffling compeition.



Does that sound familiar? It should. Back in the 90s, American antitrust authorities pursued the same line of attack in United States v. Microsoft. Apparently, the Europeans don’t consider the matter settled.

Microsoft of course is promising “full compliance with European law” while taking the two months EU law gives the company to respond.

Seems absolutely absurd to our American sensibilities. Firefox has over 20% market share, the Mac is on the rise, and Google (GOOG) Chrome is coming, the browser market is more competitive than it’s been in years.

