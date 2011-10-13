The 20 Best European Cities For Businesses

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Nimages DR

With the current economic situation, it may not be the best time to be expanding your business operations to Europe, but if you wanted to, where’s the best place to set up?Commercial real estate company Cushman and Wakefield has been compiling a list of the best cities for businesses since 1990. The report looks at corporations’ views on various metropolises across the continent.



The survey looks into 14 factors that affect the attractiveness of the 36 top cities in Europe. It starts by looking at each place’s reputation among companies as well as the reputation each city has for promoting itself as an economic centre.

The report also looks into the cost and availability of office space and work forces. Logistical factors such as transport links and access to markets are also taken in to account. The survey ranks each city according to each factor.

We’ve listed the top 20 cities here, while also taking into account the factors where they scored well (i.e. they were ranked in the top 10) and where they scored poorly (i.e. they were ranked in the bottom 10).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.