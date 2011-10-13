The 20 Best European Cities For Businesses

Photo: Photo by Flickr user Nimages DR
With the current economic situation, it may not be the best time to be expanding your business operations to Europe, but if you wanted to, where’s the best place to set up?Commercial real estate company Cushman and Wakefield has been compiling a list of the best cities for businesses since 1990. The report looks at corporations’ views on various metropolises across the continent.
The survey looks into 14 factors that affect the attractiveness of the 36 top cities in Europe. It starts by looking at each place’s reputation among companies as well as the reputation each city has for promoting itself as an economic centre.
The report also looks into the cost and availability of office space and work forces. Logistical factors such as transport links and access to markets are also taken in to account. The survey ranks each city according to each factor.
We’ve listed the top 20 cities here, while also taking into account the factors where they scored well (i.e. they were ranked in the top 10) and where they scored poorly (i.e. they were ranked in the bottom 10).
Good for: Availability of office space; business climate created by government.
Bad for: Availability of qualified staff; internal transport; easy access to markets.
Good for: Value for money of office space.
Bad for: Business climate created by government; languages spoken.
Good for: External transport links; value for money for office space; availability of office space
Bad for: Self promotion; quality of life for employees.
Good for: Value for money of office space; cost of staff.
Bad for: Easy access to markets; availability of qualified staff; quality of telecommunications; external transport links; languages spoken; internal transport.
Good for: External transport links; internal transport.
Bad for: Self promotion; business climate created by government.
Good for: Easy access to markets.
Bad for: Cost of staff; availability of office space.
Good for: Reputation among companies.
Bad for: Cost of staff; business climate created by government.
Good for: Availability of qualified staff; quality of telecommunications; languages spoken; internal transport; quality of life of employees; freedom from pollution;
Bad for: Self promotion.
Good for: Reputation among companies; self promotion; access to markets.
Bad for: Value for money for office space; business climate created by government; pollution.
Good for: Business climate created by government; languages spoken; quality of life of employees; freedom from pollution.
Bad for: Value for money for office space; cost of staff; available office space.
Good for: Availability of qualified staff; quality of telecommunications; external transport links; business climate created by government; languages spoken; internal transport; quality of life of employees; freedom from pollution.
Bad for: Value for money for office space; cost of staff; availability of office space.
Good for: Reputation among companies; access to markets; availability of qualified staff; quality of telecommunications; external transport links; internal transport; quality of life of employees; freedom from pollution.
Bad for: Value for money of office space; cost of staff; availability of office space.
Good for: Reputation among companies; self promotion; easy access to markets; availability of qualified staff; quality of telecommunications; external transport links; languages spoken.
Bad for: Cost of staff.
Good for: Reputation among companies; self promotion; easy access to markets; availability of qualified staff; external transport links; cost of staff; availability of office space; internal transport; quality of life for employees.
Bad for: Pollution.
Good for: Reputation among companies; self promotion; availability of office space; internal transport; quality of life for employees.
Bad for: Nada.
Good for: Reputation among companies; self promotion; easy access to markets; availability of qualified staff; quality of telecommunications; value for money of office space; availability of office space; languages spoken; internal transport.
Bad for: None.
Good for: Reputation among companies; self promotion; easy access to markets; business climate created by government; languages spoken; freedom from pollution.
Bad for: None.
Good for: Reputation among companies; self promotion; easy access to markets; availability of qualified staff; quality of telecommunications; external transport links; availability of office space; languages spoken;
Bad for: Cost of staff; quality of life of employees.
Good for: Reputation among companies; self promotion; easy access to markets; availability of qualified staff; quality of telecommunications; external transport links; languages spoken; internal transport; quality of life for employees
Bad for: Value for money for office space; cost of staff; pollution.
Good for: Reputation among companies; self promotion; access to markets; availability of qualified staff; quality of telecommunications; external transport links; availability of office space; business climate created by government; languages spoken; internal transport; quality of life for employees.
Bad for: Cost of staff.
