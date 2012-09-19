The 10 Tallest Skyscrapers In Europe

Photo: Copyright Baron Phillips Associates

Europe is better known for its quaint villages than impressive skylines, but all that could be changing thanks to a burst in skyscraper production across the pond.Emporis, a database of construction projects, just released a list of the top 10 tallest skyscrapers in Europe, and the results were surprising. Moscow was the clear front runner with five buildings in the top 10.



According to Emporis, Moscow has 87 skyscraper buildings which are at least 100 meters high and have more than 40 floors, making it the new capital of European skyscrapers. The huge boom in Moscow construction is probably due to fewer building regulations than in other European cities.

