Europeans say they want a ban on British tourists this summer because of the coronavirus

Europeans would favour a ban on British tourists this summer because of the high level of coronavirus cases in the country.

The YouGov poll found majorities in most of the European countries surveyed for a ban on UK tourists.

61% of Spaniards said they didn’t want arrivals from the UK without quarantine.

Only visitors from China and the US were less welcome.

Europeans want British tourists to stay away this summer, according to a new poll which found that the UK was at the bottom of a list of countries that are welcome on the continent.

People in Spain, Germany, France, and Italy were more opposed to visits from British tourists than those from any other European country, reflecting the fact the UK has recorded the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe.

The YouGov poll of 1,000 people found that 61% of people in Spain are opposed to visitors coming from the UK this summer, a figure 15% higher than the average opposition to tourists coming from other European countries.

In Germany, the figure was 58% – 13 points higher than the average, while in France, the figure was 55%, 17 points higher than average. In Italy, 44% of tourists wanted visitors from the UK not to visit this summer.

Only tourists from China and the United States were more unwelcome than Brits according to the poll. 75% of Spaniards and 70% of Germans said they would favour excluding tourists from the US.

Over 44,000 people have died with coronavirus in the UK, according to figures from John Hopkins University, compared to nearly 35,000 who have died in Italy, nearly 30,000 in France, around 28,000 in Spain, and around 9,000 in Germany.

The news comes after the UK government announced last week that people in England would be able to travel to a list of 59 countries without having to quarantine for 14 days upon their return. The list, which comes into effect today, includes Germany, Italy, Spain, and France.

Visitors from those countries will also not be required to quarantine when they visit the UK, as had previously been the case, as part of a plan for “travel corridors.”

The poll also demonstrated that Britons are clearly opposed to foreign visitors coming to the UK.

A majority of British people opposed visitors from Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and even Denmark, which has counted a relatively low number of coronavirus cases. Visitors from China and the USA were by far the least welcome.

A total of 72% of British people polled said they opposed tourists from China, with just 13% in favour. Meanwhile, 76% of British people said they opposed visitors from the USA, compared to just 11% in favour.

The poll also showed that only a small proportion of British people have any interest in holidaying abroad this year anyway, with no destination even considered by more than 21% of respondents.

