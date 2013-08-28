What Crisis? Europeans Still Flock To The Pricey Greek Island Of Santorini In August

Travelling to any European city in mid-August is like visiting a ghost town.

Paris streets are empty, rainy London is depressing, and even the protesters from Syntagma Square in Athens take a break from the heat.

Coastline cities and the Greek islands, on the other hand, are slammed with tourists.

Santorini, part of the Cyclades cluster of islands in Greece, is one of the most popular destinations in the world. In Travel + Leisure’s 2013 World’s Best Islands survey, it ranked #4. The island’s livelihood depends almost entirely on the tourism industry, and prices have remained high despite the crisis.

Hotels in Santorini are abundant and range from affordable to ultra chic. In 2012, the Financial Times showcased the exclusive property “The Hideaway,” which has a rate of $US8,000 per day.

Visitors to Santorini won’t spend much time in their rooms, though. Swimming at the Red Beach is transformational, taverna style fish meze beckon, and the cliffside views and sunset demand your attention.

