Europeans Blow Off Opera For Soccer, Hulk

The European soccer championship didn’t deter too many people from going to the movies, as this weekend’s international box-office results proved. But apparently the contest is keeping people from attending the opera, according to the AP:



The renowned Vienna State Opera canceled one performance and complained about dismal attendance at another, blaming the European soccer championship being played in the Austrian capital.

Performances are usually nearly sold out, but the opera house said 29 per cent of its seats went unsold for its most recent event, Verdi’s “La forza del destino.” The opera house also said it had decided to cancel a ballet evening June 29, the day when the final is played in Vienna.

Officials said in a statement Tuesday that would-be visitors fear negotiating through masses of soccer fans in downtown Vienna.

