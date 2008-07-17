European Web TV Startup Babelgum Opens NY Offices

European Web TV distributor Babelgum announced it’s setting up New York offices with Ethan Podell in place as President of the American division and Michael Rosen as his “Chief Revenue Officer.” Podell reports to Babelgum CEO Valerio Zingarelli.



What’s Babelgum? A P2P Internet TV service, with some content deals. Think Joost, but probably with fewer US-based users. Like Joost, the P2P TV service requires users to download a hefty software client and provide the company with a name, birthdate, and email address. Also like Joost, Babelgum won’t say how many people use the service (or at least have downloaded the client.)

Asked if Babelgum plans (again, like Joost), to offer a more consumer-friendly Web-based version of the service, a spokesman says “no comment,” which we take to mean, uh, yeah.

