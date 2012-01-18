Here's Why You Need To Be Watching Europe's Secessionist Movements

While there has been no concrete action yet on the emancipation of Wales and Northern Ireland from the UK, or the creation of a United Ireland, lobbying continues. Scotland was recently granted the power to decide whether they wanted to remain in the UK or not.

Cornwall -- currently a part of England -- is not sitting idle either. On 14 July 2009, the Liberal Democrats presented 'The Government of Cornwall Bill' to the UK Parliament, proposing a devolved Assembly for Cornwall similar to Wales and Scotland. All of them, along with the Isle of Man, have traditionally been considered Celtic nations.