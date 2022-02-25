European Union freezes assets of Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov, Latvia’s foreign minister says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov looks on, next to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they wait for the US-Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva on June 16, 2021. Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union on Friday approved freezing the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Latvia’s foreign minister said.

“EU Foreign Affairs Council has adopted the 2nd sanctions package, asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister. We will prepare the 3d package,” Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said on Twitter.

The move comes as Russian forces close in on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.

