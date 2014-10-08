European Travel Stocks Are Getting Slammed After Ebola Case Confirmed In Spain

Shares of European travel companies were falling on Tuesday after the first case of Ebola was confirmed in Spain on Monday.

International Consolidated Airlines, which owns British Airways and Iberia, was down more than 6% in London trading on Tuesday, while London-listed shares of Carnival Cruises were down more than 5% and easyJet was down more than 3%.

Meanwhile, in Frankfurt, shares of Lufthansa were down more than 4%.

On Monday, a nurse in Spain became the first confirmed instance of someone contracting Ebola outside of West Africa.

And in a press conference on Monday, US president Barack Obama said that preventing an outbreak of Ebola in the US will be a, “top national security priority.”

According to the AP, the total number of deaths from the current outbreak of Ebola is now above 3,400.

Here’s the chart showing the decline in IAG, easyJet and Carnival shares, which are all significantly underperforming the FTSE 100, which is roughly unchanged.

(via FastFT)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.