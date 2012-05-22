European Tourists Are Flocking To Greece Like Crazy

Photo: BluEyedA73 / Flickr

Travel companies have reported a rise in demand for package holidays to Greece, despite growing concern about the country’s economy and its possible exit from the euro.The website Travelzoo, which publishes deals from more than 2,000 agents and operators, said that bookings for all-inclusive holidays to Greece had risen by nearly a third during the past two weeks, compared with the previous fortnight.



“It is a positive sign for the tourism industry that bookings to Greece are up significantly, in spite of widespread speculation about the Greek economy and stability in the eurozone,” said Stephen Dunk, the European managing director of Travelzoo.

Mr. Dunk attributed the rise in bookings to the recent strength of the pound. Sterling recently rose to a three-and-a-half-year high against the euro, meaning holidaymakers can get around 10 per cent more for their money than last summer.

A number of tour operators have also heavily discounted the cost of their Greek holidays during recent weeks in an attempt to entice reluctant holidaymakers, including Olympic Holidays, which recently cut the cost of thousands of packages by up to 60 per cent.

The rise may also suggest more travellers are trying to ensure their holiday is protected in the event of disruption. Although Travelzoo reported a 30 per cent increase in Greek package holiday bookings, it also said that flight searches for the same destination had fallen by 25 per cent during the same period.

“The heightened consumer interest in all-inclusive deals is a real sign of the times, as people attempt to protect themselves ahead of their holidays and ring-fence the amount they spend,” said Mr. Dunk.

While many Britons may be keen to visit Greece this summer, tourists in Germany seem to be less confident. Last week Thomas Cook reported that sales of holidays to the country had fallen by nearly 30 per cent among German travellers.

