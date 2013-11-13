Pro Golfers Hit Golf Balls Onto A Floating Green From The 22nd Floor Of A Dubai Hotel

Earlier this fall some of the world’s best golfers took part in the “DP World Tour Championship Atlantic Challenge.”

The competition consisted of hitting tee shots from the 22nd floor of the Atlantis Dubai hotel and trying to land them on a green floating in the water below.

Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, and Martin Kaymer all participated. Ian Poulter — while wearing a tiny pink bathing suit — was the judge.

It’s a spectacular shot. The players were 235 yards away from the green and 100 yards up in the air. The green was just nine meters by five meters.

Lee Westwood, the winner, managed to hit one within about five feet (“four Poulter steps”) of the hole. The grass on the green looks really thick, which probably helped the ball stay on.

Note that Westwood hits this with a 7-iron.

The video:

