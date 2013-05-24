The CEO Of The European Tour Says Some Of Sergio Garcia's Best Friends Are 'coloured'

A day after Sergio Garcia’s fried chicken joke blew up, the head of the European Tour used the word “coloured” on live TV in the UK.



According to multiple reporters who are in England covering the BMW Championship, Euro Tour CEO George O’Grady said on Sky Sports, “Most of Sergio’s friends are coloured athletes in the United States.”

Here’s the full quote from ESPN UK:

“We know the connotation [of the words ‘fried chicken’] in the United States. We accept all races on the European Tour, we take it very strongly.”

“Most of Sergio’s friends are coloured athletes in the United States and he is absolutely abject in his apology and we accepted it.”

Accidentally using a term from America’s overtly racist past probably isn’t as bad as what Sergio did. But it certainly shows a lack of racial sensitivity.

Yesterday, Tiger called Sergio’s comments “wrong, hurtful, and clearly inappropriate.”

