European Stress Test Leaks Begin, And Santander Wins!

Details of the results of Europe’s stress tests are starting to emerge, and Santander is the big winner, according to Cotizalia.



Santander was ranked number 1 out of 30 big European banks. This is surely a concern considering the belief that Spanish banks were the most troubled in the current banking crisis.

Certainly, this will ratchet up the pressure on French and German banks, who were called out in this week’s Bank for International Settlements report.

The banking stress tests were conducted by individual countries on their banking sectors in a uniform manner.

It was believed it would be at least two weeks until the results of the Spanish stress tests would be released.

Now check out our breakdown of the Bank for International Settlements report on Europe’s banking problems >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.