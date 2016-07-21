The FTSE 250 is close to erasing its post-Brexit losses

Britain’s FTSE 250 closed at its highest level since the UK voted to leave the European Union on June 23, gaining around 0.9% on the day to end at 17,055 points.

The index — which is often used as a bellwether for UK investor sentiment as it is more UK focused than the bigger FTSE 100 — is still below its pre-referendum level, but only 1.6% lower.

FTSE 250 companies have been steadily gaining since the index hit its lowest level in years, 14,967 points on June 27. Here’s the chart showing how the FTSE 250’s climb has looked:

The FTSE 100, which is largely composed of companies that denominate their assets in dollars also gained on the day, up by 0.46% on the day to close at 6,728 points.

On continental Europe, Italy’s FTSE MIB gained on the day, thanks in part to strong banking stocks, which benefited from renewed hopes of a bailout for the country’s chronically weak financial sector. Here’s how UniCredit — Italy’s biggest bank, and only globally systemically important institution — looked at the close:

Elsewhere in Europe, stocks also gained. Here’s the scoreboard for the day:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.