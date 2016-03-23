Markets are jumping as European stocks react to the Brussels terrorist attacks

European markets are treading carefully on Wednesday morning, but have seen small gains, as the continent continues to react to the devastating terrorist attacks which hit the Belgian capital Brussels on Tuesday, killing more than 30 people.

Shares across Europe plunged early on Tuesday after news of the attacks, but recovered by the close. On Wednesday movements on an index by index basis have been limited so far, but all major indexes are in positive territory soon after the open. Here’s how things look at 8:05 a.m. GMT (4:05 a.m. ET):.

Germany’s DAX — up 0.76%

up 0.76% Britain’s FTSE 100 — up 0.18%

up 0.18% France’s CAC 40 — up 0.56%

up 0.56% Spain’s IBEX 35 — down 0.54%

down 0.54% Italy’s FTSE MIB — up 0.58%

up 0.58% Belgium’s BEL 20 — up 0.75%

up 0.75% Euro Stoxx 50 broad index — up 0.74%

Shares in European airlines and hotel groups, which tumbled on Tuesday following the attacks, have rebounded and are largely in positive territory, although only just. Here’s how shares in Air France KLM, the owner of the French and Dutch national airlines, look on Wednesday morning:

Accor — the French listed hotel firm which operates, amongs other things Ibis, Novotel, and Sofitel hotels — lost as much as 4% of its market value on Tuesday, but like airline stocks, has rebounded a little:

