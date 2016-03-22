European stocks are tumbling after several explosions at Brussels airport and metro station

Stocks across the board are tumbling on Tuesday morning after a series of explosions rocked the Belgian capital, Brussels.

Every major European index is in negative territory, with all but the FTSE 100 off more than 1%. Germany’s DAX has slipped 1.4%, while the CAC 40 in France is down by 1.33%. Spain’s biggest index, the IBEX 35 has dropped by 1.76%, the largest faller so far.

Here’s how the Euro Stoxx 50 broad index looked a few minutes ago:

Eurostoxx502Google Finance

Airline stocks are suffering the most following the explosions at Brussels Airport, with the vast majority of European airlines seeing big falls. Here’s how Britain’s largest budget airline EasyJet looks:

Screen Shot 2016 03 22 at 08.48.06Investing.com

And this is what Air France KLM, the owner of the French and Dutch national airlines have performed so far this morning:

Screen Shot 2016 03 22 at 08.48.57Investing.com

