European stocks just plunged for no obvious reason

Mike Bird

Eurozone stocks suddenly took a hit, plunging on pretty much no news at all

  • Germany’s DAX is down 1.78%
  • France’s CAC 40 is down 1.44%
  • Spain’s Ibex index is down 2.06%
  • Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 2.02%

Here’s how the DAX, Germany’s main index of equities looks:

Dax 1Investing.com, Business Insider

And Italy’s FTSE MIB is on a similar trajectory, for no obvious reason.

Here’s how that looks:

Ftse mib 1Investing.com, Business Insider

