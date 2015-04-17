European stocks just plunged for no obvious reason

Eurozone stocks suddenly took a hit, plunging on pretty much no news at all

Germany’s DAX is down 1.78%

is down 1.78% France’s CAC 40 is down 1.44%

is down 1.44% Spain’s Ibex index is down 2.06%

is down 2.06% Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 2.02%

Here’s how the DAX, Germany’s main index of equities looks:

And Italy’s FTSE MIB is on a similar trajectory, for no obvious reason.

Here’s how that looks:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.