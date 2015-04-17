European stocks just plunged for no obvious reason

Eurozone stocks suddenly took a hit, plunging on pretty much no news at all
- Germany’s DAX is down 1.78%
- France’s CAC 40 is down 1.44%
- Spain’s Ibex index is down 2.06%
- Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 2.02%
Here’s how the DAX, Germany’s main index of equities looks:
And Italy’s FTSE MIB is on a similar trajectory, for no obvious reason.
Here’s how that looks:
