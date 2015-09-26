European stocks just came booming back from Thursday's sell-off

After a miserable Thursday, European markets have come bounding back on Friday.

Volkswagen is still dominating headlines, with the world waiting for an announcement of the company’s new CEO.

As of 4:30 London time, we don’t have that news — but it seems extremely likely that Porsche CEO Matthias Muller is going to get the job.

BMW shares bounced back, surging up by 5% just after the open and staying just below that level for most of the day.

The UK’s FTSE 100 jumped, rising by 2.55%

ARM Holdings had an excellent day, ending up over 6% as the FTSE’s best-performing company. Commodities-heavy firms had the worst day again, with Glencore falling by more than 1.5%, followed by other commodities-heavy firms like Antofagasta, Fresnillo and Anglo American.

Here’s how things look in the other major European markets:

Germany’s DAX: +2.75%

France’s CAC 40: +3.04%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: +3.42%

Spain’s Ibex: +2.42%

