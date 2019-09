European stocks got demolished today.



England’s FTSE 100 down 1.2%.

France’s CAC 40 down 2.2%.

Germany’s DAX down 2.0%

Spain’s IBEX down 3.2%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB down 3.8%.

Markets seem to be reflecting deteriorating expectations for this week’s EU leaders’ summit.

