EUROPEAN STOCKS HEMORRHAGING

What has been a dismal morning for European stocks is just getting worse.



Spain’s IBEX 35 is down over 3 per cent, the Italian FTSE MIB is down 3.4 per cent, and the German DAX is off more than 3.3 per cent.

Yields on 10-year German bunds have also fallen to their lowest levels ever, according to Christopher Adams of the Financial Times. They hit 1.634 per cent today.

Here’s a look at the DAX:

Photo: Bloomberg

