European Stocks Are Up

European equities are up early Monday, following some unexpectedly positive hints from Germany’s businesses about the state of Europe’s biggest economy.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.90% after opening down.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.54%

The UK’s FTSE 100 is up 0.06%, the only loser.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.69%

Spain’s IBEX is up 1.61%

Asian markets closed up: Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.33% on Monday, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng swelled 1.95%.

US futures are also climbing: the S&P is 9.5 points higher and the Dow is 83 points up from Friday’s close.

It’s a quiet day for data today: Markit’s US PMI is out at 2.45 p.m. GMT. Economists expect a small uptick in the services part of the business survey, which should rise to about 57.3, signalling solid growth.

