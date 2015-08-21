European stocks are tumbling

Reuters PhotosSink hole in China
Growing concerns about the health of the Chinese economy, a potential rate hike from the US next month coupled with a volatile Greek election are creating the perfect market storm.
Everything is down at the moment in Europe:
Germany’s Dax: 0.40%
UK’s FTSE: -0.62%
France’s CAC40: -0.32%
Italy’s FTSE MIB: -0.26%
Spain’s Ibex: -0.68%
Asian markets closed lower today. The Shanghai Composite Index was down a whopping 4.27% while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down 1.27%. Brent crude is off 0.97%.
NOW WATCH: The ‘Uber of helicopters’ can get you from Manhattan to JFK for much less than you think
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.