European stocks are tumbling

Growing concerns about the health of the Chinese economy, a potential rate hike from the US next month coupled with a volatile Greek election are creating the perfect market storm.

Everything is down at the moment in Europe:

Germany’s Dax: 0.40% UK’s FTSE: -0.62% France’s CAC40: -0.32% Italy’s FTSE MIB: -0.26% Spain’s Ibex: -0.68%

Asian markets closed lower today. The Shanghai Composite Index was down a whopping 4.27% while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down 1.27%. Brent crude is off 0.97%.

