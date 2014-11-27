European Stocks Are Flat And Some Technical Difficulties Are Hitting Paris

European stocks are mostly flat this morning, while France’s CAC 40 is not operational. Apparently there are some technical difficulties.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 has stalled due to a technical fault

Germany’s DAX is up 0.14%

The UK’s FTSE 100 is down 0.13%

Italy’s FTSE MIB dow 0.04%

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.12%

Asian markets closed down: Japan’s Nikkei ended Thursday trading down 0.78%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished 0.45% lower

US equity futures are down too: the S&P 500 is down 2.50 points, 0.12%, and the Dow is down 14 points, a 0.08% drop.

There’s no data out of the US today, as it’s Thanksgiving, but there is some still to come from Europe.

At 10 a.m. GMT we have Eurozone confidence figures respectively. Analysts are expecting the European Commission’s figure to show a small dip in economic sentiment.

