Markets Are Going Nowhere In Europe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Markets are mixed early in the European trading session as EU leaders meet for a two day summitEngland’s FTSE 100 is flat.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.1 per cent.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.1 per cent.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is down 0.2 per cent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.1 per cent.



Top issues to be discussed will likely include Greece’s status in the euro as well as when Spain will be requesting a bailout.

The big headline of the morning is China’s GDP report which showed that the world’s second largest economy grew at a 7.4 per cent rate in Q3. Asian markets rallied overnight as experts argued this was evidence that China’s growth slowdown had bottomed out.

