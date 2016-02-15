Europe's markets are flying

Europe’s stock markets are jumping on Monday, after huge gains in Japan

All of Europe’s biggest bourses are trading in the green at the start, with the UK’s FTSE up almost 2%.

The bouyant mood follow big gains in Japan. At the close, the Nikkei 225 was at 16,022.58, up 1069.97 points or 7.16%. The surge made up some of the 13% loss of last week when Japan was caught up in a global rout.

Here’s the FTSE chart:

Elsewhere, other indexes are also on a bit of a charge this morning. Here’s the scoreboard as of 8:09 a.m. UK time:

Germany’s DAX 30 — up 2.04%

France’s CAC 40 — up 2.14%

Spain’s IBEX 35 — up 2.48%

Euro Stoxx 50 — up 2.51%

