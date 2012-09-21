Spain And Italy Got Slammed

Stock markets are tumbled in Europe.
France fell 0.6%.
Germany fell 0.1%.
Spain fell 1.2%.
Italy fell 1.7%.
Earlier this morning, Spain had a debt auction which went smoother than expected. However, it was not enough to offset concerns raised by new manufacturing reports.
Manufacturing output fell to a 39-month low in the eurozone. The tight correlation of this number with GDP suggests the region is sinking deeper into recession.
China also registered another sub-50 HSBC Flash manufacturing PMI number. which means the industry is contracting. Output hit a 10-month low.
Here’s the Italy’s FTSE MIB:
Photo: Bloomberg
