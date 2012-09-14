Markets Are Down In Europe, Italy Drops 1%

Markets in Europe are off of their lows.



England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.1%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.8%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.3%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 1.0%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.8%.

Here’s Italy:

FTSE MIB

Photo: Borsa Italiana

Basically, everyone is on hold as they await the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision. The two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting wraps up today. Economists expect the Fed to announce additional easy monetary policy through additional quantitative easing and an extension of its low rate guidance into 2015.

