Markets Are Up Around The World

Markets are up early in the European trading session.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.1%.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.6%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.7%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.4%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.7%.

U.S. stock markets will reopen today and trade for the first time since Friday. Uncertainty is quite high as it is the end of the fiscal year for fund managers.

Some expect there to be quite a bit of selling as the fund managers window dress, or dump losers in, their portfolios.

However, U.S. futures are actually up. Dow futures are up 54 points.

