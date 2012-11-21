Markets In Europe Go Nowhere After Greek Debt Talks Go Nowhere

Greek new-age musician Yanni

Markets are down slightly across Europe.England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.1%.



France’s CAC 40 is down 0.3%.

Germany’s DAX is flat.

Spain’s IBEX isdown 0.5%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is flat.

After 11 hours of talks, euro area finance ministers were deadlocked in their talks to come up with a Greek debt-reduction package. In a statement, they said they’d meet again next Monday.

The euro instantly tanked against the dollar and continues to be near its lows.

