Markets In Europe Go Nowhere After Greek Debt Talks Go Nowhere

Markets are down slightly across Europe.England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.1%.
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.3%.
Germany’s DAX is flat.
Spain’s IBEX isdown 0.5%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is flat.
After 11 hours of talks, euro area finance ministers were deadlocked in their talks to come up with a Greek debt-reduction package. In a statement, they said they’d meet again next Monday.
The euro instantly tanked against the dollar and continues to be near its lows.
