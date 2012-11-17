BRUTAL DAY IN EUROPE: Italy Tumbles 2.0%

European markets have closed near their lows of the day.



England’s FTSE 100 is down 1.0%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.9%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.9%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is down 1.1%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.8%.

There isn’t much news coming out of Europe today. But the uncertainties that have plagued the global markets all year persist. Europe is still trying to figure out its debt crisis and the U.S. is trying to figure out what to do about the fiscal cliff.

Today, President Obama will meet with leaders to hopefully make some progress on fiscal cliff deal talks.

Here’s an intra-day look at the Euro Stoxx 50 index:

