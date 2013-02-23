WOW: Europe Hit A High-Note To End The Week

Europe had a huge rally today.
England’s FTSE 100 was up 0.7%.
France’s CAC 40 was up 2.1%.
Germany’s DAX was up 1.0%.
Spain’s IBEX was up 1.6%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB was up 1.6%.
This comes ahead of the huge Italian elections this weekend.
The rally comes even after the EU slashed its euro area growth forecast for the year to -0.3 per cent from +0.1 per cent.
Then again, the IFO institute told us business confidence jumped to a 10-month high in Germany, the largest economy in Europe.
Here’s an intraday look at the EURO STOXX 50 index via Bloomberg:
Photo: Bloomberg
