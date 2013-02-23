WOW: Europe Hit A High-Note To End The Week

Europe had a huge rally today.



England’s FTSE 100 was up 0.7%.

France’s CAC 40 was up 2.1%.

Germany’s DAX was up 1.0%.

Spain’s IBEX was up 1.6%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB was up 1.6%.

This comes ahead of the huge Italian elections this weekend.

The rally comes even after the EU slashed its euro area growth forecast for the year to -0.3 per cent from +0.1 per cent.

Then again, the IFO institute told us business confidence jumped to a 10-month high in Germany, the largest economy in Europe.

Here’s an intraday look at the EURO STOXX 50 index via Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

