Markets Are Rallying In Europe

After a mixed open, markets have been rallying during European trading session.London’s FTSE 100 is up 0.3%.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.6%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.5%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is down 1.3%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.3%.

Earlier this morning, we learned that the euro zone unemployment rate sits at a record high of 11.3 per cent.

Other than that, there really isn’t much news to move markets in a major way.

All eyes will be on Jackson Hole, Wyoming later this morning as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gives his speech.

Here’s a look at the Euro Stoxx 50 index:

