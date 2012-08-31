Markets Are Rallying In Europe

Photo: Jakob E via flickr
After a mixed open, markets have been rallying during European trading session.London’s FTSE 100 is up 0.3%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.6%.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.5%.
Spain’s IBEX 35 is down 1.3%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.3%.
Earlier this morning, we learned that the euro zone unemployment rate sits at a record high of 11.3 per cent.
Other than that, there really isn’t much news to move markets in a major way.
All eyes will be on Jackson Hole, Wyoming later this morning as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gives his speech.
Here’s a look at the Euro Stoxx 50 index:
