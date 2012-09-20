Markets Are Tumbling In Europe

Photo: Hannah Johnston/Getty Images

Stocks are deteriorating in the European trading session.England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.62%.



France’s CAC 40 is down 0.63%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.41%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 1.10%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.31%.

Spain just wrapped a up a debt auction which went smoother than expected. However, it was not enough to offset concerns raised by new manufacturing reports.

Earlier this morning, we learned that manufacturing output fell to a 39-month low in the eurozone.

China also registered another sub-50 HSBC Flash manufacturing PMI number. which means the industry is contracting. Output hit a 10-month low.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.