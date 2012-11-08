European Markets Are Crumbling

UPDATE:

Comments from ECB head Mario Draghi seem to have the markets spooked.



After spending most of the morning positve, markets tanked after Draghi reportedly said, “Data suggest economic slowdown has reached Germany.”

England’s FTSE 100 is down 0.2%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.4%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.2%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.8%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.0%

Here’s a look at the Italian market:

EARLIER (4:53 AM EST):

Markets are up early in the U.S. trading session.

England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.3%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.6%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.4%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.6%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.4%.

Late last night, Barack Obama won the U.S. presidential election. The early election results were a source of volatility in the markets. But as it became more clear that Obama would win, U.S. stock market futures rapidly cut their losses.

Dow futures currently down 2 points while S&P futures are up 1.2 point.

