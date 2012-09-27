A Complete Guide To Europe's New €700 Billion Permanent Bailout Fund

Photo: EFSF

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has finally been ratified by the requisite number of euro area member states needed for the fund to commence operations.The ESM is Europe’s permanent bailout fund.



The German Constitutional Court’s September 12 decision to approve the ESM was seen as clearing the final hurdle.

There were reports earlier in the week that the ESM would try to leverage up its existing lending capacity, which currently stands at 700 billion euros, up to 2 trillion euros by seeking funds from private investors.

Now, the ESM’s predecessor, the EFSF (i.e. the temporary bailout fund), has posted a preliminary investor presentation for the ESM on its website.

